CIBC Increases Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Price Target to $12.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINWF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

OTCMKTS PINWF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.09.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

