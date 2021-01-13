CIBC Lowers Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$57.00

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.45.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) stock traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.43. The company has a market cap of C$13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Emera Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

