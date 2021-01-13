CIBC Raises Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to $33.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Hydro One stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

