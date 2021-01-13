CIBC Trims TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Target Price to $71.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after acquiring an additional 707,329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,306,000 after acquiring an additional 354,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,392,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.