Cindy Tahl Sells 6,229 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cindy Tahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Cindy Tahl sold 9,483 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $1,089,976.02.

On Friday, October 16th, Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after buying an additional 1,847,929 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after buying an additional 420,140 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

