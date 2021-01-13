Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,212. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

