CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

