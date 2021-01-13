Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 54,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 57,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 199,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 69,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 722,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,190,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

