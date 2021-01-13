Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.