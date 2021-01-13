Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $36.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. 107,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,662. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,756.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 423,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 400,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.