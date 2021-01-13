Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.87.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

