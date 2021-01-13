City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

