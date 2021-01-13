City Holding Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.