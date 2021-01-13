City Holding Co. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 571.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $99.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.