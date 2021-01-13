City Holding Co. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 572,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE:BAX opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.