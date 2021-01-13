City Holding Co. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of RWR opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.