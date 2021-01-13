City Holding Co. Sells 1,345 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

CDW stock opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.