City Holding Co. Sells 1,801 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 81,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $196.64 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average of $188.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

