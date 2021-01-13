City Holding Co. Sells 2,935 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,591,000 after acquiring an additional 609,351 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 287,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

