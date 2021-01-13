City Holding Co. Sells 5,021 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 459,975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

