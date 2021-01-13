City Holding Co. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.