ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 75.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 58.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of NYSE EMO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,807. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

