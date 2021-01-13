Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Short Interest Down 52.7% in December

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CLKA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 21,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81. Clikia has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

