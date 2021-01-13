Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Short Interest Update

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLIGF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Clinigen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLIGF remained flat at $$7.70 during trading on Wednesday. Clinigen Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

