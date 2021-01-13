Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2,927.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,247 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 11.1% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Cloudflare worth $29,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 80,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,216. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -199.53 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $2,871,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,034,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

