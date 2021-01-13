Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Club Atletico Independiente token can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00007785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $657,380.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00376493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00040594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.29 or 0.03998610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Token Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CRYPTO:CAI) is a token. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,709 tokens. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using US dollars.

