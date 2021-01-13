CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

CME stock opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.