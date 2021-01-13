Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,034 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

ARKK traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.72. 5,155,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $145.64.

