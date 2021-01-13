Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) PT Raised to GBX 2,750

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,402.50 ($31.39).

Shares of CCH traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,326 ($30.39). 391,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,331.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,098.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32).

In other Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,365 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,091.45 ($5,345.51). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 566 shares of company stock worth $1,231,225.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

