Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:CDE opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

