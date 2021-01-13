Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.82.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSE:CDE opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
