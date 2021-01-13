Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (CCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.94 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$602.30 million.

Get Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$97.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.05. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$87.57 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.16.

In other Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) news, Director Jacques Royer sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.03, for a total transaction of C$30,371.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCA shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CIBC raised Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.