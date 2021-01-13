Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 129110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.72.

CCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CIBC raised shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.16. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.05.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$602.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.5303935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.03, for a total value of C$30,371.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

