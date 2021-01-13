Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 56.3% in December

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

COGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogna Educação from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cogna Educação in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COGNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 24,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

