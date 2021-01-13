Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $603.35

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $603.35 and traded as low as $600.00. Cohort plc (CHRT.L) shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 9,596 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 610.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 603.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.07 million and a P/E ratio of 27.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Cohort plc (CHRT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In other Cohort plc (CHRT.L) news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total value of £2,023 ($2,643.06).

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

