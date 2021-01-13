CoinEx Token Market Capitalization Achieves $9.79 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and $755,582.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

