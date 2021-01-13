CoinFi (COFI) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $190,264.78 and $53,255.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00371412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.51 or 0.04016902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

