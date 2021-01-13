Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 55538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$109.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.61.

About Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

