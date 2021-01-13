Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLPBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 197,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $17.80.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

