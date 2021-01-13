Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) Trading Up 0.9%

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. 2,479 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 79.55% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

