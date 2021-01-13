Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Down 61.3% in December

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE STK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 228,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $1,847,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

