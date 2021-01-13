Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 15,289,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,021,383. The company has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

