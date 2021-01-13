Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. United Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,990,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $311,461,000 after buying an additional 393,133 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. 324,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,683,607. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $228.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

