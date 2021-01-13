Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 340405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUF.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.87.
Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)
Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.
