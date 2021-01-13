Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 7.5%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.36. 1,924,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,859,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $880.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $28,547,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 76.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% during the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

