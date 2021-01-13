Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce $51.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.30 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $49.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $204.45 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $206.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million.

CTBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,845,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

