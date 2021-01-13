Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CODYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CODYY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 84,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

