Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Lifted to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CODYY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 84,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,612. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

