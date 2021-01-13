COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Up 102.9% in December

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CIG.C traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,474. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

