Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.45 Million

Analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post $431.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.01 million and the highest is $458.08 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $387.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $171,688.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,150 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.