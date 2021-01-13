Compound Price Tops $216.14 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Compound has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $959.54 million and approximately $349.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $216.14 or 0.00619443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,439,523 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

